2023 Elections: Buhari’s successor must have Murtala Muhammed’s leadership qualities- MMF

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has said that whoever Nigerians must vote for to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari should be someone that has the former Head of State, late General Murtala Muhammed, leadership qualities.

MMF said that the country currently needs a leader that would be decisive and exhibit those leadership qualities that endeared the former head of state to the masses.

The group made the recommendation on Monday as Nigerians commemorate the 47th anniversary of the death of the ex-Head of State, late General Murtala Muhammed, and intensified preparation for the general elections scheduled to hold on 25th of February.

The foundation disclosed that the 2023 anniversary has been dedicated exclusively to tell many about his philosophy, in the spirit of the general elections.

The late Head of State, on the 13th of February, 1976, paid the highest price for service to the country with his life, and the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) is set up to keep his legacy alive and inculcate his leadership qualities in Nigerians.

In a statement made available to newsmen upon her return from Kano State, the birth home of the late head of state, the Chief Executive Officer of MMF, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode disclosed that General Muhammed’s regime birthed the transition to a democratic rule which was brought to fruition by his successor.

According to her: “The greatest gift for late Head of State’s 47th memorial anniversary is to ensure a smooth transition through free and fair general elections on February 25, 2023, to decisive governance, empathetic leadership that has the interest of the masses at heart.”

The CEO of MMF emphasized that, “the nation is at a fragile crossroads, and indeed the focus of this year’s memorial was prayers at General Muhammed’s graveside, for the elections to usher in the type of governance envisioned by Murtala Muhammed and his team.

“During his brief tenure in power, the late General’s administration prevailed in the battle against indiscipline, while also creating the institutions that would engender nationalism and sustainable peace and security within Nigeria’s borders.”

“General Muhammed’s administration fought corruption to a standstill and began the process of moving the federal capital to Abuja, addressed the issue of bureaucratic inefficiency, and, most importantly, initiated the process for a return to civilian rule.

” He undoubtedly held a great belief in the existence of a powerful and vibrant Nigeria within an independent, yet united, and affluent Africa. Unquestionably a belief that Nigerians can replicate in their voting choices in the upcoming general elections,” Muhammed-Oyebode stated.