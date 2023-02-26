2023 Elections: Atiku defeats Tinubu in Buni’s LG

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of of Yobe state hails from Gujba LGA.

The result was announced by the returning officer of the LGA, Dr Musa Hassan El-zamani, saw Atiku scored 8,204 votes against Tinubu who scored 6,643 votes.

The candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 25 and 217 votes respectively.