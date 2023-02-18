2023 Elections: 100WLG drums support for female candidates

.

…wants stakeholders, and policymakers to address challenges faced by women in politics, governance

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A civil society organisation, the 100 Women Lobby Group (100WLG), has called on stakeholders and policymakers to concentrate efforts on addressing challenges faced by women seeking active participation and a greater role in politics and governance.

It also urged the electorates to fully support the political ambition of the women who are candidates in the upcoming general elections.

100WLG’s National Coordinator and Founder of Change Managers International Network, Mrs Felicia Onibon, gave the charge while briefing journalists shortly after a national discourse tagged, ‘Women and the State of the Nation towards 2023 General Elections.

The event was supported by Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Women’s Rights Advancement & Protection Alternative, ActionAid Nigeria, amongst others.

Onibon stressed the need for the country to promote women’s participation in the elections as well as improve electoral integrity and accountability.

She said, “There has been a gross gender gap between men and women, especially in political representation, economic management, education and leadership. Women are particularly underrepresented in processes and disproportionately excluded from consultations that affect them. Hence the need for us to work together to empower women and expand opportunities in politics, business and beyond.

“We must back up our results with resources because we know investments in gender equity yield returns across society. This is a vital year for advancing all these goals for transformation, and our development agenda must prioritize gender equality and women’s empowerment. Women`s voice and full participation is central to enhancing societal development.

“It is my firm conviction that women must be involved in decision-making at all levels and strategic directions towards a better world. We must do our part to break the barriers to women’s inclusion thereby creating opportunities, as this would be a powerful tool towards moving from gender inequality to gender justice.”

Onibon identified gender-based violence, gender discrimination, lack of financial and social empowerment, insecurity, and lack of political support as some of the prevailing factors that hinder women from participating in the country’s electoral processes

Recalling the case of late Victoria Chintex, the Kaduna state labour party women leader who was gruesomely murdered in her home and the late Salome Abuh the Kogi state PDP women leader who was also killed in Kogi state, she decried the spate of violence against women in politics, saying “we can’t just fold our arms and let our women go through this alone.”

The organisation added, “Hence, we call for men to support women’s participation in elections and to hold electoral positions. We also call for women to come out and vote despite these insufficiencies faced, we also need the support of various CSOs to push this cause of politically and economically empowering our women to enable them to play on a level plain ground as the men, dismantling harmful stereotypes and party processes.

“It’s appalling that women’s representation in Nigeria is 4.1% which is the lowest in the entire African continent, despite having a women population of 50% and above of Nigeria’s total population. The 2019 elections in Nigeria recorded a poor performance by women. This further led to a reduction in the number of women representing the interests of Nigerian citizens in parliament.

“In a nutshell, no woman was elected President. 7 women were elected into the senate. This became eight after a court ruling. 13 women were elected to the House of Representatives, no woman was elected as Governor, and only 40 women were elected to the State House of Assembly seats across the Federation’s 36 states.

“This 2023 elections cannot bear the same fate, we must all come out in our numbers and support the women who are contesting elections, and in cases where there is no women contesting for a particular seat, please support the men that will have women’s interest in top priority and work towards fulfilling these interests.

“Also, I want to encourage Nigerian women not to be dismayed by recent occurrences, instead let these occurrences be a motivation to demand the changes we desire for Nigeria in the coming elections.

“For this forthcoming election, we plead that all security personnel should mount various positions in the country, not just during the elections, but pre and post-election period to enable citizens to carry out their right and duty to vote, to ensure that this election is peaceful, free and fair.

“This call is an awakening for women to rise and support their fellow women in politics, vote for women and persons who will support women in their politically held positions of leadership, this is the time when citizens who have their PVC should go out and vote. It is time to vote for people who can be held duly accountable for every action taken in such positions. This is a call to give voice to the voiceless and support women.”