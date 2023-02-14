2023 electioneering campaign: APC has a lot to showcase-  Lai Mohammed

Soni Daniel & Emma Ujah

As the 2023 campaigns peak, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari have a lot of achievements with which to sway the electorate to vote the party into power again.

He spoke, in Abuja, Tuesday, at the 26th and last edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) before the general elections, where the minister presented the achievements of his ministry to the public.

According to him, 25 out of 28 Ministers had used the series to present their scorecards to Nigerians.

Alh. Mohammed said, “The refrain from the opposition, prior to the launch of this Scorecard Series, was that the APC and the Buhari Administration have nothing to campaign with in the run-up to the 2023 general elections. But we have proven them wrong. Not only do we have achievements to campaign with, we are spoilt for choice.

“In the words of President Muhammadu Buhari, this Administration has implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Recall that we launched the series right here on Oct. 18th 2022 to massively showcase the numerous achievements of the Buhari Administration.

“I am delighted to say that we have achieved our objective of launching the scorecard series, which is to massively showcase the achievements of the Buhari Administration.

“And this is in recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this Administration to leave a lasting legacy.”

The minister said that the initiative of showcasing the achievements of the administration has accomplished its objective, saying, “For us, we can now proudly say: mission accomplished!”

He added, “In the days ahead, and before the elections, you will see more of our multi-dimensional efforts to showcase the Administration’s achievements. We will launch the following: Documentary showcasing in vivid terms the giant strides of the Administration in all spheres of life.

“Testimony Series that provides the platform for ordinary Nigerians to say how they have benefitted from the Administration’s policies and programmes.

“Compendium of the Administration’s achievements; and Legacy Portal that will preserve for posterity all that I have listed above.”

The Minister said that the PMB Administration Scorecard Series would be suspended henceforth to be continued after the general elections.