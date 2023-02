The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has defeated his opponents Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in one of the polling units in Rivers state.

ONNE REG AREA

UNIT 7

PRESIDENTIAL.

LP= 66

PDP= 10

APC= 5

SENATE.

PDP=17

APC=14

LP=45

SDP=1

HOUSE OF REP.

APC = 8

PDP= 30

LP= 43.