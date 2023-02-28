2023 Election: I’ll not betray confidence reposed in me – Sani Musa

…As he Appreciates his Constituents on his re- Election

….Urges them to Extend same Support to APC Niger State Governorship Candidate, Umar Bago

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East who was re- elected during the last Saturday’s National Assembly election has assured his constituents that he will not betray the confidence reposed in him.

In a statement yesterday by his Media office, Senator Musa who hailed his people for voting and returning him to the Red Chamber, said that he will not take for granted the massive votes he received from them to emerge victorious in the last Saturday’s election.

Senator Musa noted that the people of Niger East by their votes have kept fate with his dream for the transformation of the Senatorial District, Niger state, and Nigeria in general through quality representation.

He won the election by scoring 159,650, votes followed by Isiyaku Ibrahim SAN of PDP who scored 125, 292 votes, and Labour Party candidate Ibrahim Adamu Bagudi who scored 35,941 votes.

Senator Musa said ” I am most grateful for the show of faith in me by my people and their confidence in me, I know that I can and I will by the grace of God do better than the standard I have already set for the progress of the good people Niger East, Niger state, and Nigeria as a whole”

Musa who urged the people to continue to support his developmental actions, pleaded with them not to relent, but give the same support to his party in the May 11 governorship and state Assembly election.

He said, ” I want you to extend the same support to Hon.Umar Bago to win in the March 11 governorship election because it will serve the purpose of the required development vision for the state.”

The Senator who thanked all the people of Niger East who defiled the hardship caused by the new naira note scarcity to go out and vote, appreciated all party Stakeholders who worked assiduously for the success recorded and urged them to keep the flag to ensure the success of APC in the next election.