2023 Election: I’ll accept outcome in good faith, won’t challenge in court – Senator Gaya

…Congratulate winner

By Bashir Bello

The incumbent Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Kabiru Gaya under the All Progressives Congress, APC has conceded defeat to his opponent, Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, saying he would accept outcome in good faith.

Kawu had polled 319,857 votes to unseat and end the 16-years reign of Gaya who scored 192,518.

Gaya in an audio clip going viral, said he would not approach the Court to challenge the election outcome.

He said, “I have accepted the outcome of the election. I congratulate the winner, Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila for his victory.

“I want to assure him that I will not approach the Court to challenge the outcome. I accepted it as Allah’s will. I won election for about four times and was taking to court once. So I don’t have intention of taking him to court to challenge Allah’s will.

“I wish to thank all our supporters who stood by us continuously. We are together, whatever affects them also affects us,” Gaya said.

Gaya served as a former governor of Kano state in 1992 and was elected into the red chamber in 2007, where he was before he was unseated in the 2023 election.