2023 election: Ebonyi community raises alarm over 8 persons allegedly abducted

….Our enemies branded 12 Sienna buses in PDP colours to cause violence – PDP Campaign Council

.. there’s minimal infraction in Ebonyi – Umahi

…No report of such before me – Ebonyi CP

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, Saturday raised an alarm, saying that 12 Sienna buses branded in PDP colours have unleashed violence in some parts of the State.

Disclosing this in a statement by Moses Idika, Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, the PDP emphasized that all official PDP vehicles were off duty, in total compliance with extant electoral laws.

Idika described those behind the act as “enemies of our great Party.”

According to the Statement: “Security intelligence made available to us indicate that enemies of our great party, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have branded 12 Sienna Buses in PDP colours and about to use same to unleash violence is some parts of Ebonyi State.

“We are using this opportunity to alert security agencies in Ebonyi State to note that all official PDP vehicles are off duty today in total compliance with extant electoral laws.

“We commend security agencies for their vigilance and we urge our members and supporters to go ahead with the voting process as security agencies are on top of their game.”

Meantime, a source close to Vanguard revealed that in Ndiagu Amagu 1 and Ndiagu Amagu 2, both in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, some members of the opposition political party have been abducted in the area.

According to the source, 8 supporters of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA and PDP have been reportedly missing.

According to the source who is a member of the affected community, Citizens who have expressed preference for candidates of other political parties have been under immense pressure and intimidation to cast their votes for APC.

This is as the coalition of opposition political parties in Ebonyi State has called on the military to visit the area as a matter of urgency to avert a bloodbath.

Also, while casting his vote at Onu Ofokuru 013 Polling Unit, Umunaga Ward 10, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi said there was minimal infraction in the State

“There’s 0.001 percentage of infraction in the State.”

Contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, CP Sunday Falaye said: “Good afternoon. No report of such before me. Although, there is election in the area, I will try to find out pls.”