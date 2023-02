By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won at one of the polling units inside Government House Kaduna.

Atiku defeated Tinubu at polling unit 013, according to the result signed by the Presiding officer, Kalu kelechi Micheal.The APC got 40, Labour party 48, PDP 69 and NNPP got 11 votes.