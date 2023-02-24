2023 Election: Allow will of God to prevail, Kaduna Cleric counsels Nigerians 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Hours to the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Vision Pioneer Throneroom Trust Ministry and former National Secretary, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Apostle Dr Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has cautioned the electorate against allowing their emotions determine who they will vote for during the elections.

He however said the Holy Spirit told him to cast his vote for the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, contrary to his personal desire to support the Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

The Cleric spoke during a sermon at the monthly National Prayer Alter organized by the Ministry in Abuja.

Apostle Dr Kure who also doubles as the Co-Chairman House of Kaduna Family of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, in a statement,maintained that the people should instead cast their vote based on the directive of the Holy Spirit.

He explained that though the electorate have the right to vote based on their conscience, there was need for him to remind them that there is always consequences for disobeying the will of God.

Apostle Dr Emmanuel Nuhu Kure who is also the Chairman, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, SKCLA, however, reminded the people of Southern Kaduna and the nation at large to ensure they participate actively during the elections by coming out to vote for the people that will meet their yearnings and aspirations.

Kure called on the youths to cooperate with security agents to secure their communities and maintain the peace before, during and after the elections.