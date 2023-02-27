2023 Election: 99-year old man hopes for new Nigeria

As Saturday elections’ result are being collated, a 99 year old man, Mr Joseph Igirim, a resident of Jikwoyi, FCT, Abuja has expressed hope for a new Nigeria after the announcement.

The nonagenarian, who said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, expressed joy and pleasure for participating in the 2023 elections

Igirim, who said that he was the first to cast his vote, at SS quarters, unit 018, Jikwoyi, on Saturday, was grateful to God Almighty for given him the opportunity.

He expressed the belief that the elections would usher in leaders that would turn the nation around.

“I cannot thank God enough, I am not worthy to live and experience this elections on Saturday, but the Lord kept me, it’s God’s doing.

“I was born in 1924, some of my friends and mates have gone to meet their maker and the few that is still living are not strong enough to come out to cast their vote.

“I am strong and healthy, even though sometimes I feel pains in my body, but I know it’s old age.

“This particular election might be the last time I will be voting in life, yes, I am very grateful to God. My joy is that finally, I have achieved my dream of seeing a new Nigeria.

“I am happy to see a new Nigeria, I know this time around our vote will count, this will be the end of the suffering of our citizens.

“I call it a new Nigeria because new things will begin to happen in the country, Nigeria will be better after today’s elections,” he said.

Igirim, however, called the Federal Government to ease the suffering of people by releasing more money in the country.

He also advised Nigerians to behave well after the elections to have a peaceful nation.

Igirim said that he walked to the polling unit alone with his walking stick and refused one of the voters offer to drive him home, after casting his vote.

He said that he told the him that he could walk home unaided and that what he was doing was part of an exercise.(NAN)