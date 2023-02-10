2023: Don’t make another mistake choosing next President, cleric warns Nigerians

…Another mistake will be catastrophic





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A prominent cleric, Adewale Giwa, has warned Nigerians not to make another mistake in their choice of President during the coming elections.

Giwa, who is the Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, declared that” it might be difficult for Nigeria to get out of the current doldrums if the electorate does not make the right choice on February 25.

According to him ” l warned Nigerians before the 2015 polls, but they ignored me, hence the crises rocking the country due to a wrong decision.

Speaking with newsmen weekend, at his church in Akure, the cleric, decried the fuel and currency shortages in the country.

He said that those who brought in the APC are the ones kicking against the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Giwa said: “I warned the Nigerians, but they did not listen. When these people came up with the idea of redesigning the naira, I warned and said that it would spell doom for Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, Nigerians allowed themselves to be deceived in 2015 and in 2019 by selfish politicians who have bad intentions to destroy the nation.

“We can now see what they have turned Nigeria into. People who work hard for their money can no longer have access to it in banks. This is due to bad leadership.

“Those who supported the move of redesigning our naira are the ones now castigating the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“All the policies implemented by APC since 2015 to date are anti-democratic. Should we talk of what we went through during COVID-19 lockdown, NIN registration, and so on?

“Let me also warn Nigerians again as they prepare for another presidential election that if they make another mistake, they are going to pay for it.”

As regards the presidential candidates seeking the country’s plum job, Giwa said “the presidential race is between two old men, but one is better than the other.”

“One will further enrich himself, family members, and hoodlums, while another will further enrich himself, family members, and the masses, but will not perform as expected.

“So, it is now left to Nigerians to choose which one they prefer out of the two.”

“If I may say so in all ramifications, we do not need elections. What we need is a referendum to determine the future of Nigeria. A good leader at this critical and difficult time will call off the election and find a way of bringing people together at a round table”