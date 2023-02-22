2023: Don’t die for Nigerian politicians, Pascal Atuma advises youths

By Benjamin Njoku

Renowned Canadian-based Nigerian film maker and actor Pascal Atuma who turned 51 today, Wednesday, February 22, has advised the youths not to put their lives on the line for Nigerian politicians, saying “they are not worth it “

Atuma gave the advise ahead of Saturday’s Presidential election in the country.

According to him, the politicians should bring back their children from their save heavens overseas to die for them and do their dirty jobs.

In his birthday message to the Nigerian youths on Instagram , the Golden Boy’ as he’s fondly called by his colleagues and admirers accused the politicians of being responsible for the prevailing economic and security challenges facing the country.

He wrote :”It’s my birthday today but sadly, I don’t see any reason to celebrate my birthday.

“I thank God I am alive, but seeing Nigeria decay and collapse to this level because of the selfishness and self-centeredness of a few people holding the country to ransom is heartbreaking.

“Do not die for any Nigerian politician or allow yourself to be used to commit their atrocities; they should bring their children back from their safe heavens overseas to die for them and do their dirty jobs.

“They loot the country, transfer Nigeria’s wealth overseas with their children and come during elections to use children from poor and less privileged homes for thuggery, election malpractice, and destruction. It is not uncommon for children with low socioeconomic status to be used to eliminate individuals who constitute a nuisance tou our greedy politicians.

“They should bring back their children from abroad to do their dirty and evil deeds in this election. Let Nigerians wake up and understand that the suffering in Nigeria today is Man Made; the politicians systematically created poverty and are using it to control the masses with intentions to retain power and control. It is time for Nigerians to rise and deliver the country from the wicked hands of these politicians and corrupt leaders.

“I was just in Nigeria filming for a new project, “The Imported Wives.” I had to use naira to buy naira to carry out the production. The ruggedness and understanding of my executive producer, Ms. Joy Madubuike, was the only reason why it was easy to justify spending additional naira to purchase naira. Unfortunately, permit me to say that Nigeria is in a total mess at this time.

“Something has got to give; Nigeria cannot continue this way; the country is literally at war, and all the characteristics of wartorn nations have already manifested to the fullest!!! Hunger, insecurity, fuel and electricity scarcity, bad roads, dilapidated hospitals, run-down public schools, etc.!!!

“We will continue to pray for the intervention of the almighty God.’

Atuma, who’s also the Chairman/CEO, Tabic Records, however, called on Nigerians to rise and use their permanent voters’ card to ensure that greedy and obsolete politicians do not find themselves in the corridors of power in the country again, warning ‘Enough is enough; the time has come for Nigerians to take back Nigeria.’