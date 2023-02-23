2023: Credible polls will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy — Electoral Forum

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Electoral Forum, on Thursday, urged Nigerians to get acts together to discharge their civic responsibility of voting for credible leaders to pilot the affairs of the nation.

The Forum’s Chairman, Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, who briefed journalists in Abuja, stressed the need for stakeholders to ensure the people’s will prevailed during Saturday’s election.

According to him, a credible outcome of the poll would support the country’s democracy to thrive.

He said: “As you know, we are approaching what many of you have described in the media as make or mar elections that are scheduled to take place on 25th of this month.

“The flag-off of the presidential and National Assembly elections, which will be followed by the State Assembly and governorship elections.

“To put it in a historical context, we note that every election in Nigeria has been an important election.

“From the election that ushered us into independence to the current processes leading to the 25 February election.

“There is a special significance of the election on Saturday. It has the potentiality if all goes well to strengthen our democracy, to strengthen our election management body and to strengthen our bond of national unity.

“We also encourage all Nigerians in exercising their rights on Saturday to do so with the full awareness that the success of the will be as much for them as it would be for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Of course, we are aware of broader challenges in the policy that do not necessarily emanate from the work of INEC and we commend the patience and the maturity which majority of Nigerians have demonstrated in the face of those challenges.

“And see that exercise of patience and maturity as being a mark of that potentiality I spoke about, of emerging out of these elections as a more united, more democratic and a stronger country.”

In her remarks, former acting Chairman of INEC, Amina Zakari, expressed optimism that the elections would go down history lane as on of the best polls in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“At the end of the day we hope by Saturday we will have one of the best elections conducted for the country, so that it can strengthen our democracy as mentioned. And we hope Nigerians will come out en masse on Saturday,” she said.