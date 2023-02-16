2023: Charly Boy, Madmo, lead call for a new Nigeria

Popular musician and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa a.k.a Charly Boy, has called on Nigerians to support the birth of a new Nigeria through deliberate acts of patriotism that contribute to improving the image of the country.

He made the call at the show, Fixing Nigeria, an audience

participatory programme based on his over forty years of experience leading activism efforts and civil society groups on a nationwide scale. The septuagenarian, who is popularly called the Area Fada by Nigerians for his long years of identifying and sympathizing with what he calls the

frustrated people of Nigeria, and host of the show, expressed his displeasure with the current state of affairs in the country especially issues of security, poverty, diversity and unity.

The panelists, who were mostly young creatives including poets – Dike Chukwumerije, Omoawe, Loveth Liberty, Happyprince, Vicky Torre, musicians – Bemsar, G.B. Chris, storyteller – Eketi Edima, and Mr.Nnamdi, an entrepreneur, contributed to the conversation in art and speech to a thunderous applause by an audience of Labour Party supporters who attended en masse.

Show compere and co-host – musician, activist, environmentalist and Pastor, Dr. Moses Ogidi Paul, emphasized the need for Nigerians to understand the current political wavelength saying that it is indicative of a change in the political order in Nigeria. He called on Nigerians to sustain the organic support that has kept Mr. Peter Obi in a strong front for the presidential race expressing optimizing for his emergence as the next president of Nigeria.

He however cautioned Nigerians on the need to stay the course even upon Mr. Peter Obi’s victory and to be ready to hold him and Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed accountable at the sign of the slightest deviation from their campaign promises.

A call that Mr. Peter Obi had made in the same hall about a week ago. He stressed the need for Nigerians to be vigilant in the coming days as we approach the 25th February date for the elections.

Dr. Moses O. Paul, also known as Madmo, also commented on his relationship with the Area Fada describing him as forthright, consistent and unfading in virtues. He called on Nigerian youth to emulate Charly Boy in the way he loves Nigeria saying, “He walked away from everything.” He encouraged Nigerians to try and locate people in their polling units and forge bonds before the election as such gestures can help identify strangers and intruders and help secure votes.

Responding to Area Fada’s question on diversity and unity, Dike Chukwumerije who is the creative director of Simply Poetry, producers of the Made in Nigeria poetry show, called on Nigerians to look beyond ethnicity and religion so they can see the bigger picture that is Nigeria.

He explained how Nigeria’s demography and geography had postioned it for a date with destiny long before 1914 saying that what remains for Nigeria to stand up is the good leadership that its leaders have failed to provide. He described Nigeria’s diversity as a great asset. But one that we

have failed to manage properly due to bad leadership and followership. He said diversity in any country that seeks to make progress can be managed through tolerance, respect, admiration and assimilation. He cited the various constitutional and political system transitions as efforts to solve

the challenges of our diversity.

The event also witnessed speeches from dignitaries such as the FCT Chairman of the Labour Party, Chief Chukwuemeka Diugwu, who announced the appointment of Area Fada as the Chairman of Labour Party FCT board. There were also award presentations to the Area Fada. Other performers at the event include Temple Nation, Priestly, among others.