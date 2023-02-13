2023 census to empower about 1.5m Nigerians

…Over N400bn to be spent on exercise

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The National Population Commission, NPC, on Monday disclosed that about 1.5 million Nigerians would be empowered as the nation holds the 2023 population and housing census and added that although the sum of N100bn has so far been expended in preparing for the exercise, over N400 billion will still be spent in the exercise which is billed to commence after the general elections.

The Commission highlighted the gains the nation stands to benefit as those empowered would be paid monies ranging from N100,000 to 150,000 per person and as the money is plowed back, the economy of the country would be positively impacted.

The Head of the Public Affairs Department in the Plateau State office of NPC, Jick Lawrence, gave the disclosure in Jos during a day capacity building workshop for journalists on effective reporting of the 2023 population and housing census where he solicited the support of the media in creating awareness ahead of the exercise so that citizens would understand and actively participate in it.

He said among other things that, “… Over N400 billion will be spent on 2023 population and housing census. About N100 billion has so far been expended on preparations for the census… The exercise is very big and capital-intensive. Census is critical to the development and so deserves critical attention… The process and methodology of the 2023 census would inspire confidence…

“Those empowered would be paid monies ranging from N100,000 to 150,000 per person. 56,000 vehicles would be hired to enhance the movement of personnel and materials, and about 800,000 Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), would be procured, the circulation of cash transferred into the hands of functionaries and clients, who supply infrastructure and services, would add value to the economy.”

He listed that more items would be added to the questionnaires to be issued to households to obtain dependable information and stressed that only those met at home would be enumerated by the personnel.

He presented two papers with the titles, ‘Enumeration Area Demarcation and Mapping for the 2023 Census’ as well as ‘How to generate media content on the 2023 Population and Housing Census.’

Earlier, the State Director of the Commission, Pam Deme who stood in for the Federal Commissioner representing the State, Cecilia Dapoet called for more collaboration between the Commission and the Media so the level of awareness could be scaled up and ensure citizens correct the wrong perception about the census.

Deme also presented a paper titled ‘Process and Methodology for 2023 Population and Housing Census as the State Chairman of the NUJ, Paul Jatau who spoke on behalf of the journalists promised to offer their platforms for the creation of awareness to communities.