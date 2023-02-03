2023 : Babawande predicts Atiku-Okowa victory in South-West

The General Secretary of Southern Solidarity Movement for Good Governance, Hon Olufemi Babawande has predicted landslide victory for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his running mate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in South-West, saying that Yoruba will vote for them massively in the 2023 presidential polls.

He said in a Statement that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has no full grip of the South-West, adding that the battle for the soul of the South-West in the February 25th 2023 Presidential election favours the PDP and that there was no cause for alarm.

He said, “Yorubas would rather play partisan politics than tribal politics because we believe in one Nigeria. We know that unity is very important for progress. So if people think that South-West will join the Tinubu band wagon, they are sadly mistaken. I have stated repeatedly my support for Atiku Abubakar because of his antecedents. He is a nationalist, an industrialist, an educationist and a dependable ally.

For Nigeria to move forward we need a leader that can bring us together and discuss, not someone who wants us to rubber stamp everything he and his cronies have dictated. And Atiku is that one for me. This is why we continue to mobilize Southerners and people all over the country and in the diaspora to vote Atiku-Okowa. “

Adding to her husband’s message, Yeyelua Olanike Babawande the Women Leader of the group said, “My husband is right. Afenifere did not endorse Tinubu because not all Yorubas are in support of his candidacy. South-West do not play tribal politics. So people are more focused on the leader that can help reset the nation. PDP has a better programme for Nigerians and we in the South-West have always believed in one Nigeria. You can see this in the large turnout during the campaigns. I am very positive that PDP will do everything good to emerge victorious because the Nigerian people must be delivered from the suffering APC has brought. “

The Babawandes also hailed Segun Sowunmi, Dele Momodu, and other South-West leaders for their loyalty to the Nigerian cause and the PDP.

“It is noteworthy to appreciate our leaders for mobilizing strongly for Atiku-Okowa and the PDP. We are impressed by the good work demonstrated by Governor Ademola Adeleke, Dele Momodu, Oladipupo Adebutu, Segun Showunmi, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dr. Gbola Adetunji and other Yorubas who are promoting detribalized politics, which is healthy for a better Nigeria”.

“We are using this medium to appreciate Otunba Segun Showunmi on his birthday. Sir, our entire family wish you good health, success, divine protection, long life and all the good things of life. Happy birthday”.

The message was signed by Omolara Williams, Director of Communications, Southern Solidarity Movement for Good Governance and the President, Stanley Edokpolo