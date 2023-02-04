2023: APC means well, will add value to lives of Nigerians- Buratai

…calls on electorates to shun violence

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A former Nigerian envoy to Benin Republic and ex-army Chief, Tukur Burutai, has assured Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections, that the All Progressives Congress, APC, means well for Nigerians and ready to add value to the lives of Nigerians.

Burutai gave the assurance during an interview, where he said APC will not fail Nigerians as the well-being of Nigerians remain paramount to the party.

He also urged voters to vote the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

According to him (Burutai) Tinubu remains the best candidate bfor the job and also said based on his antecedents as and experience as former governor of Lagos State, there appealed to Nigerians to vote him come February 25.

He said: “I am now a democrat and an APC member. I have ideas and ideals that the APC can safeguard.

“I also believe that the party means well for Nigeria, and also stands a better chance of winning the presidential elections.

“We are working round the clock to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wins the election.

“I encourage you to vote for your choice, but if you want to hear my opinion, I would say vote for the APC.”

However, he called on Nigerians to remain peaceful and focused instead of being used by unscrupulous elements to cause violence.

“My advice to Nigerians is to shun violence and disassociate themselves from any politician who wants to use violence to disrupt the system. Let’s allow the process to work as it should.

“The foundation laid since 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari must be carried on”, he said.