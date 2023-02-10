2023: AIG Zone 15 interacts with SREC in Borno to ensure hitch-free polls

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Yahaya Abubakar in the company of the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Abdul Umar and the Management Teams yesterday visited the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (SREC), Mohammed Magaji where they had a marathon interaction.

The interaction which took place at the INEC head office in Maiduguri shared information on the level of preparedness of both sides for the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state.

After fruitful deliberations, both sides gave assurances of adequate arrangements for the conduct of peaceful, fair and credible polls in the Zone.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Magaji, expressed his deep appreciation to the Zonal AIG for the timely visit, acknowledging that this is the first time an AIG ever visited the Commission.

He also affirmed the maximum support and cooperation the Commission is getting from the Police in the State.

During the interactive session, the Heads of Departments of the Commission briefed the Police Chief and his entourage on their current activities, in readiness for the Elections, while useful suggestions/observations for strengthening the security of the electoral process were made and noted.

In conclusion, the REC conducted the AIG and his team on an inspection tour around INEC facilities, such as the Store, and the ICT Department, as the still ongoing configuration of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) Equipments for the Elections.

The Commissioner of Police, Borno State, CP. Abdul Umar who gave a Vote of Thanks on behalf of the AIG and his team, expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded the AIG and his team by the SREC.