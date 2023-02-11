2023: Aderinokun promises to revisit Ewekoro airport, commissions 32nd borehole project

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Ogun Central district, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has assured that he would revisit the abandoned Ewekoro International Airport and ensure that the project becomes a reality.

Aderinokun gave this assurance on Thursday, during the commissioning of his 32nd borehole project at the Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, LGA.

The international passenger airport proposed to be located in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State, was initiated by former governor and senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun.

Recall that in 2021, the Senate Committee led by Smart Adeyemi, visited the proposed site in Wasinmi and stated the project was being accounted for in annual budget.

The PDP candidate faulted the state government for discriminating against the good people of Ogun Central by jettisoning the Ewekoro airport project for an agro-cargo airport in Illisan.

He stressed that the economic benefits of the project overweighs any primordial or political interests as it would serve as pressure reliever to the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

“Our children and our senatorial district would have been an envy for other districts if Dapo Abiodun’s APC government took Amosun’s initiative for an airport in Ewekoro. We have multi-billion dollar companies in this district and citing an edifice like an international airport in Ogun Central would boost all areas of our socio-economic endeavours including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“I have studied the bills passed by senators who have represented Ogun Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly and I will ensure the Ewekoro airport sees the light of the day”, he assured.

Aderinokun, however, enjoined the people of Ogun Central to vote PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the next president of Nigeria and other PDP candidates to make his efforts seamless.