2023: Abiodun has performed; deserves re-election – Ogere Twins 

By Olayinka Ajayi

An Ogere-Remo identical twins have said Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has done a lot to rerun for the office of the governor.

In a chat with Vanguard, the twins who insisted that Abiodun has performed exceedingly well to be returned said: “Governor Abiodunhas done a lot to rerun for the office of the governor. He is the only governor in Nigeria that has the backing of other former governors and their deputies except Ibikunle Amosu.

“As we speak, he constructed at least a road in all the 20 local government areas. He rehabilitated schools and provided them with furniture so that they can keep bringing out the best quality of education the state is known for.

“Despite the fact that 90 percent of the roads in Ogun are federal roads, construction is ongoing in Agbara, the Lagos Ibadan express-way is still under construction. The governor is a friendly governor which is why he is embarking on road projects.

“Since1999, no government in Ogun State has constructed more roads like governor Abiodun. In one of Abiodun’s campaigns, former governor Olusegun Oshoba said he thought no governor would construct more roads than him in the state but governor Abiodun has surpassed him in road construction. Even Otunba Gbenga Daniel also attested to the fact”.

The twins further commended the governor on the Ogun Cargo Airport saying, “In a few months’ time, the governor is going to commission one of the best airports in Nigeria located at IlishanRemo, the Nigerian customs bought land of about 100 acres because they knew that business would soon move to that part of Nigeria.

“He has also resolved to complete all uncompleted projects that will add economic value to the lives of our people.”