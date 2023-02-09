2023: 9 parties sign peace accord in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, no fewer than 9 political parties in Ekiti State, on Thursday, signed an agreement to ensure a violence-free election.

The peace accord was signed by candidates and party chairmen of the various political parties at the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ado-Ekiti.

The parties who signed the peace pact included the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, Zenith Labour Party among others.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC, Ekiti State, Ayobami Salami, appealed to all the political parties and candidates to ensure that the 2023 general elections is peaceful in the state.

He said: “We are all aware that meaningful development cannot take place in an environment devoid of peace. Therefore, no credible and reliable election can be conducted in an atmosphere of violence. Hence, the need to hold ourselves accountable as stakeholders for peaceful election or otherwise.

“I humbly appeal to all political parties and candidates to ensure that the 2023 general elections is peaceful in this state. Kindly educate your followers on the need to always allow peace to reign and do not make this election a do or die affair.”

Speaking with newsmen, Hon. Femi Bamisile, Member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing, Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1, believes that INEC are prepared to deliver a credible poll while appealing to Nigerians to make the election the most peaceful.

Bamisile said: “Coming to the national elections, I’m almost certain INEC is well above prepared for this election. We were told here that all the materials needed compared to what we used to have in the past are in the various local areas. That’s show seriousness, preparedness and ascertain the fact that this election will be as free as you can get.

“My plea to Nigerians is to come out on that day, vote for, I will say my party (APC) but their choice matters a lot. Let us make history for once in Africa. Nigeria is the giant of Africa. Let us make this election the most peaceful so that there will be transition from a civil government to another civil government in the same political party.”

Meanwhile, Chairman, PDP Ekiti State caretaker committee, Sadiq Obanoyen, said the electoral process can only get better if the issues confronting the country is addressed.

“I feel we can achieve results if we all agree we have problems on our hands and we are determined to say lets put end to these problems that has bedeviled us as a people, that has brought us on our knees as a nation realising the fact that there are youths unemployment. We have issues to deal with and my party the PDP is ready to deal with.

“For us to have an election that will translate to what we have done here today, we must all agree there are issues on ground. We all must be willing to deal with these issues.

“Few years back we were using a register, card readers and then migrated to issue of BVAS. They have seen the challenges that we have always had and are looking for solutions. If we all look for solutions, we all believe Nigeria can be better.”