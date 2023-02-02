2 Kwara teachers escape death, one loses leg as vehicle rams them

.

Two teachers in Kwara South Senatorial District of the state have escaped death by the whiskers, but one had her leg amputated when a vehicle rammed into their path while returning from work.

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Irepodun Local Government chapter, Mr Tanimola Edungbola, confirmed this during an interactive session with members of the union by Rep. Tunji Olawuyi, on Friday in Omu-Aran.

Olawuyi represents Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

He is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Edungbola explained that 43-year-old Medinat Mohammed, a teacher at Junior Secondary School (JSS) Amberi, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, and her colleague, 44-year-old Funmilayo Akomolafe, were returning home after work on Wednesday when a driver under alleged influence of alcohol rammed them.

The NUT chairman saidd that Mohammed lost one of her legs immediately on the spot, after which she was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for treatment.

He told the gathering that the union was now soliciting for financial support for the victims, as Mohammed continued to receive treatment at the UITH, while Akomolafe is recuperating at the General Hospital Offa.

According to him, Mohammed is taking two very vital and important subjects, Chemistry and Mathematics while Akomolafe is teaching Social Studies.

He said even though they are responding to treatment, Mohammed may require an artificial leg, while Akomolafe only had fractures on her leg.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker, who facilitated the session, expressed sadness over the incident, and described it as most unfortunate.

Olawuyi consequently made a donation of N200,000 for the victims.