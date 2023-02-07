1,940,325 vulnerable persons get N5000 cash support monthly – Sadiya Umar Farouq

…claims 9,990,862 Pupils being fed in 36 states and the FCT

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

The Federal Government boasted on Tuesday that it had touched the lives of no fewer than 15 million Nigerians through various social intervention programmes it is implementing across the country through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which was created in 2019.

The Minister in charge of the ministry, Sadiya Umar Farouq, made the claim while presenting the scorecard of her ministry under the Buhari administration between 2019 till date.

The minister said that her ministry had been able to add value to the lives of the most vulnerable persons and their families within the last four years and would have done more if it had more resources to reach more households in Nigeria but lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his vision in creating the new ministry.

The minister announced that within the period under review, the ministry had been able to fashion out and implement the National Home-Grown Feeding Programme, which is daily providing nutritious foods to 9,990,862 pupils in 36 states and the FCT and created jobs for no fewer than 128,531 Cooks employed from the local communities.

At the same time, Sadiya said that no fewer than 1,940,325 vulnerable persons drawn from all parts of Nigeria get N5000 cash support monthly under the ministry’s Conditional Cash Transfer scheme, which also has the support of the World Bank.

Similarly, another 1,142,783 people across the 36 states and FCT are being captured and paid N50,000 monthly under Government Empowerment and Employment Programme, GEEP, which is being run by the same ministry.

The GEEP beneficiaries are categorized under TraderMoni, which has a total of 348,027 registered persons, MarketMoni with 382,368 registered members, and FarmerMoni with 412,388 registered persons.

In the same vein, the ministry also provides N30,000 monthly under the N-Power Scheme to a total of

510,000 youth (18 – 35 years) in the first batch and 490,000 youth (18 – 35 years) enrolled in second batch.

The minister said, “Today the ministry has directly touched the lives of over 15 million Individuals and their families. Through the commitment of his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, these life changing programmes are being institutionalized and continue to receive necessary funding.

“It is impactful to reach the people we have reached. But we can only do what we can do. We wish we could make all Nigerians happy. Through our intervention, people who could not feed before, have been able to feed their families while others have been given businesses to support their families. We have done our best given the resources at our disposal,” the minister said.

She also stated that with the national action on flood which the federal government approved last year, Nigeria now has the capacity to respond to any disaster within reasonable time.