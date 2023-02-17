17 die of cholera outbreak in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki -No fewer than Seventeen (17) persons have been confirmed dead, following an out break of cholera at Akahufu and Ochokwu communities both in Ikwo local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Member, representing Ezza South and Ikwo Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, stated this last Sunday, when he visited the area with some drugs he procured in partnership with the Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team, AMURT in the State.

The Lawmaker represented by Dr Chukwu Okwudili of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, eleven (11) people died at Akahufu while six(6) died at Ochokwu community.

He called on the State Government to come to aide of the affected communities, in order to avert more deaths.

Contacted, the Commissioner for Health, Ebonyi State, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, who spoke to Vanguard on phone, said he was in meeting and would revert as soon as he was done.