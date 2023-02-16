16-yr-old girl dies after shark attack in Australian river

By Biodun Busari

A 16-year-old girl identified as Stella Berry has died after a shark attacked and mauled her while swimming in a Western Australia river.

The schoolgirl was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River in Perth on Saturday.

According to New York Times, Stella was riding jet skis with friends when she jumped into the water to swim with dolphins and was attacked.

Police report, in a statement, said her parents were “devastated and deeply shocked”.

Matt and Sophie Berry said their daughter was a “vibrant and happy girl” who loved the water and art.

“She was a caring person and was a dear friend to many… a beautiful and loving big sister and the best daughter we could have hoped for.”

One of her friends, Lara Connolly, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that Stella was the “sweetest and smartest girl that I knew”.

“She was so kind,” Lara said.

Authorities are investigating what type of shark was involved, but the Western Australia Fisheries Minister has said it was “likely” a bull shark.

The government will consider what could be done to prevent any similar incidents, Don Punch said.

“Shark barriers is something we’re always open to talking to local government about.”

Fisheries experts say it is unusual to find sharks in that part of the Swan River, and the attack was the first fatal one along the river in 100 years.