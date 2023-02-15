150 distressed Nigerians in Niger Republic arrive Lagos

.

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has received a batch of 150 distressed Nigerians from Niamey, Niger Republic.

It was learned that the returnees were voluntarily brought back to Nigeria in a chartered aircraft, Sky Mali UR-CQX with registration number FMI 6001, which landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, Coordinator of the NEMA Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said: “The returnees consist of 98 male adults, 11 male children and two male infants.

“While female adults are 24, female children are 13 and infant females are two.”

Farinloye explained that the returnees were voluntarily repatriated to Nigeria due to their inability to proceed with their journeys to their initial destination countries of choice by the International Organisation for Migration, IOM.

Head of Mission of IOM, Mr. Lauren de Boeck, who witnessed the reception organised by NEMA praised the Nigerian government and NEMA for synergy and partnership being enjoyed in their operations in the country.

Meanwhile, other agencies that participated in the operation were Nigeria Immigration Service, NAPTIP, FAAN, Nigeria Police and Nigeria Port Health Services.