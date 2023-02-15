15 killed, 7 injured in Bauchi auto crash

.

Tragedy struck on Thursday in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State as 15 persons were killed in an auto crash at Nabordo village.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), stated in Bauchi that the accident involved one articulated vehicle and a Toyota Hiace bus.

He stated also that seven other persons were seriously injured in the accident which occurred at about 3:30 p.m.

Abdullahi blamed the crash on loss of control, speed violation and dangerous driving.

“Twenty-two persons were involved in the road crash. There were 18 male adults, two female adults, one female child and one male child.

“Fifteen of the people, 12 male adults, one female adult and the two children lost their lives on the spot.

“Seven others, six male adults and one female adult sustained various degrees of injuries,’’ he stated.

He added that the injured were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment while the corpses were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

He charged motorists to always ensure they had good tyres, maintain average speed, routine vehicle maintenance and be in sound state of mind while driving.