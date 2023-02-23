120 Christian, Muslim clerics raise fears over 2023 polls

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA-120 Christian and Muslim clerics, under the aegis of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, IDFP, have expressed the fears that the quality and credibility of the 2023 general elections was under threat.

Co-chairmen of the Forum, Rev. Amos Kiri and Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, who addressed journalists in Abuja yesterday, expressed concern over the prevailing situation in the country, especially the culture of impunity and open endorsement of candidates based on sentiments.

The clerics identified increasing and widespread national insecurity and palpable hardships arising from the scarcity of naira notes, and risks of post-election tensions as part of the threats.

They said: “We hereby raise key issues and concerns that can shape the quality and credibility of the polls and highlights the way forward that would prove crucial for the future of elections and the country at large.

“The elections are set to take place against a backdrop of violent conflicts, armed banditry, terrorism and heightened insecurity across more than two-thirds of Nigeria’s landscape. “Similarly, the culture of impunity for abuses by security forces and other actors during the general elections remains a concern.”