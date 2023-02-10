10 year-old Christiana Igbokwe asserts status as music activist in new EP “Motherland”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Christiana Igbokwe is the granddaughter of Late legendary musician, Christy Essiene Igbokwe who ruled the Nigerian music landscape in the late 70s, 80s and 90s. In much the same way as her grandma, Christiana is poised to rule her own generation as she drops her third body of work titled “Motherland” at the age of only ten years.

Like her grandmother who sang not only to entertain but to effect changes in the society, Christiana has started along the same trail, singing songs that incite reflection on our culture, society, and the many ills of government. With her new EP, she confirms her status as a music artist.

According to her mother, Chioma Igbokwe who spoke with Potpourri on her behalf, the Motherland EP, which consists of 6 tracks, tells the unique African stories steeped in culture, bad leadership, traditions and love.

She said, “Christiana Igbokwe’s new EP Motherland is telling our African stories using music, calling for reforms and change in our faulty systems. As Africans, we are the only people who can liberate ourselves from poverty through education and empowering the girl child.

“Africans must pay the price to rebuild the continent, our rich culture and history. We must revive our strong family ties, the deep connection to our communities and our pride in our African music, art, and dance.

“Our roots and our cultural diversity make us who we are. It makes us authentic, keeps us grounded and unique; so that as we interact with others and make international connections, we can build bridges of trust, respect, development and understanding across cultures.”

Speaking further, she noted that young Christiana Igbokwe is set to change the norm by using her music to bring a message of love and hope.

“Her songs, “She’s A Woman” and “Let’s Change the System” is on gender equality and empowerment of the girl child and call for reforms and change in our faulty systems respectively. So, she’s a music activist.

The EP which dropped on Friday February 10, 2023 on several digital platforms has the following tracks, namely; Dreams, Oge Mme Mme, On God (Agbada), Let’s Change the System, She’s A Woman and Fly.

Christiana Chizaramekpeleamaka Ijeoma Igbokwe was born in 2012, in Houston, Texas.