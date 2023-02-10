10 Things to know about Nigerian Media personality Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake Segun a media personality and critic promoting the West African pop culture from Nigeria is one of the major voices in Nigeria music journalism, who has spoken up about other entertainment contributors, and journalists, at various seminars, for not being credited for their materials even as they grow with established brands, the Nigerian system of media fails them.

Motolani Alake, an executive in the multinational media firm Pulse Network Africa, has been involved in print media, broadcasting media, and internet media. His articles have been well received and criticized by its subject.

Motolani is a household name in the entertainment media industry, has recruited writers for various media houses and overlooked its editorial work for international brands.

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the media personality, during our chat through WhatsApp.

1) Motolani was born in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

2) Motolani was raised in Akure, Ondo State.

3) Motolani is an alumnus of Ekiti State University.

4) Motolani relocated to Lagos for Law School in 2014.

5) Motolani then went for NYSC in 2016 at Eketoft, Akwa Ibom.

6) Motolani began working at a Law firm in 2018 at Abuja, before moving back to Lagos.

7) Motolani was in a feud with the Nigerian Afrobeat Queen Tiwa Savage in 2020.

8) Motolani is a one-time Pop-culture contributor and Managing Editor at Pulse Nigeria.

9) Motolani joined TurnTable as the chart manager of Nigeria’s Top Afro-Pop Songs chart in 2022.

10) Motolani joined All African Music Awards, as a jury for West Africa in 2022.