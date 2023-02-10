SpeedUp9ja explains step by step on how to lose weight in Nigeria in 2023.

The 10 Fastest Ways To Lose weight In Nigeria 2023

1. Don’t Eat High-Calorie Snacks

A typical street food in Nigeria has more than 225 calories per dish. Examples of these high-calorie snacks include gala, buns, lacasera, doughnuts, chin chin, buns, Puff puff, and plantain chips, to name a few.

2. Try lifting weight

Weightlifting in particular has many advantages. Lifting weights can help you burn calories and prevent your body metabolism from decelerating of your metabolism.

3. Drink enough water

The good thing is that a lot of water intake doesn’t have side effects. When compared to sweetened beverages, drinking water frequently results in consuming fewer calories that haven’t been added to sugar.

4. Control your Portion Size

Instead of placing food in soup bowls on the table, dish it out on individual plates to reduce the temptation of overeating. This will deter you from eating much, which in turn will help you lose weight. Controlling portions of food you eat helps you take to regulate the quantity of food you regularly eat.

5. Mesure How you Sleep

If you sleep for less than 7 hours every night, you may increase your weight up to 32s. You can get a similar result when you sleep for more than 8 hours. The people who have the greatest risk of becoming overweight are those with is among those who have sleep difficulties. That said, getting 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night will help you lose weight.

6. Reduce your Carbohydrate Intake

Carbohydrates dominate the normal Nigerian diet. Many Nigerians eat bread, yam, rice, cassava, “Fufu”, every day without adding any vegetables or protein.

7. Watch Your Drinking

People drink a lot more calories than they should since they tend to focus more on what they eat than what they drink. Just like food, Drinks are crucial when you’re trying to lose weight.

8. Take more Fiber

The more you stay full, the less likely you are to take a snack or overeat. Eating Fiber usually helps to make people less hungry. Some fiber-rich foods include:

Vegetables

Beans

Millet

Guinea corn

9. Consider doing Intermittent Fasting(IF)

Intermittent Fasting is a method of eating that involves taking regular, brief fasts and eating more often throughout the day. According to several studiesTrusted Sources, brief intermittent fasting can last up to 24 weeks. This will help those who are overweight people lose weight.

10. Know the Type of Meat to Eat

Nigerians find it very challenging to avoid red meat because it is a common ingredient in most stews and sauces. If you absolutely must eat red meat, ensure to remove as much fat as you can. Goat meat is the suggested red meat alternative for diet plans; goat meat has a protein content that is equivalent to beef but has 50% fewer calories. Goat meat also contains less fat.

