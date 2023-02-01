Home » News » 1.6b USD Tingo Food Processing factory to create 12,000 jobs
February 15, 2023

1.6b USD Tingo Food Processing factory to create 12,000 jobs

By Evelyn Usman

History was made  Thursday,  in Delta state, as the ground-breaking/foundation laying of the first multi-million Tingo Foods  Processing factory in the agrarian  Ishiekpe community in  Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, was celebrated amidst pomp and pride.

Nigerians in the upper echelon of government and industries among who were: the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad  Abubakar, as well as the monarch of the host community,  Obi Chukwumalieze 1 and the  President General of Onicha-Ugbo Patriotic Union, Barr Peter Kogolo with other Chiefs, were welcomed by the cosy ambience.

The 1.6 Billion USD project is expected to, among other benefits,  revolutionise the food processing industry in Nigeria and the African continent, as well as create 12,000 jobs.

When completed,  the factory as gathered is expected to process a variety of food products such as non-dairy milk, carbonated drinks, biscuits, chocolates, legumes, and noodles among others.

Founder of  Tingo International Holdings Incorporation and entrepreneur, Dozy Mmobuosi, in a statement issued earlier,   explained that the project would save Africa from paying foreign exchange to import finished food products.

In addition, he said  it would also aid  the export of made in Africa foods to the world, enhance inter Africa trade via the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and sell high quality and nutritious food products in Nigeria.

Mmobuosi, a Tech  guru  said  situating the food processing factory  in Delta state was his  own contribution to his place of birth  and  boosting  the Nigerian economy in particular,   and   contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs in general .

By the way, the Sustainable Development Goals  are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable  future for all , by addressing  the global challenges which include poverty, inequality, and  environmental degradation.

In September 2015, the General Assembly adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Building on the principle of “leaving no one behind”, the new Agenda emphasized a holistic approach to achieving sustainable development for all.

But in recent times, the African food processing industry has thrived at a snail pace, with low productivity and poor usage of human capital.

However, Africa’s farmers and agribusinesses could create a trillion-dollar food market by 2030, if they expand their access to more capital, electricity, better technology and irrigated land to grow high-value nutritious foods, according to a World Bank report recently launched.

The report also called for the need for  African governments to work more closely with agribusinesses to feed the region’s fast-growing urban population.

Also, according to the Growing Africa:’Unlocking the Potential of Agribusiness report’,Africa’s food systems, currently valued at US$313 billion a year from agriculture, could triple if governments and business leaders radically rethink their policies and support to agriculture, farmers, and agribusinesses, which together account for nearly 50 per cent of Africa’s economic activity.

Therefore,  the expected   job  creation   at the end of the construction of the Foods  Processing factory  , would  support SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 2, Zero Hunger.

 The factory, according to Mmobuosi, “  is expected to begin operations in the next 18 to 24 months. The company will  decongest the labour market with the creation of no fewer than 12,000 direct employments “.

The host community of Tingo foods, Onicha-Ugbo, is a town located within latitude 6˚18’N and 6˚22’N and longitude 6˚20’E and 6˚26’E in the northern boundary of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria.

