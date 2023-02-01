1.6b USD Tingo Food Processing factory to create 12,000 jobs

By Evelyn Usman

History was made Thursday, in Delta state, as the ground-breaking/foundation laying of the first multi-million Tingo Foods Processing factory in the agrarian Ishiekpe community in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, was celebrated amidst pomp and pride.

Nigerians in the upper echelon of government and industries among who were: the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, as well as the monarch of the host community, Obi Chukwumalieze 1 and the President General of Onicha-Ugbo Patriotic Union, Barr Peter Kogolo with other Chiefs, were welcomed by the cosy ambience.

The 1.6 Billion USD project is expected to, among other benefits, revolutionise the food processing industry in Nigeria and the African continent, as well as create 12,000 jobs.

When completed, the factory as gathered is expected to process a variety of food products such as non-dairy milk, carbonated drinks, biscuits, chocolates, legumes, and noodles among others.

Founder of Tingo International Holdings Incorporation and entrepreneur, Dozy Mmobuosi, in a statement issued earlier, explained that the project would save Africa from paying foreign exchange to import finished food products.

In addition, he said it would also aid the export of made in Africa foods to the world, enhance inter Africa trade via the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and sell high quality and nutritious food products in Nigeria.

Mmobuosi, a Tech guru said situating the food processing factory in Delta state was his own contribution to his place of birth and boosting the Nigerian economy in particular, and contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs in general .

By the way, the Sustainable Development Goals are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all , by addressing the global challenges which include poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation.

In September 2015, the General Assembly adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Building on the principle of “leaving no one behind”, the new Agenda emphasized a holistic approach to achieving sustainable development for all.

But in recent times, the African food processing industry has thrived at a snail pace, with low productivity and poor usage of human capital.

However, Africa’s farmers and agribusinesses could create a trillion-dollar food market by 2030, if they expand their access to more capital, electricity, better technology and irrigated land to grow high-value nutritious foods, according to a World Bank report recently launched.

The report also called for the need for African governments to work more closely with agribusinesses to feed the region’s fast-growing urban population.

Also, according to the Growing Africa:’Unlocking the Potential of Agribusiness report’,Africa’s food systems, currently valued at US$313 billion a year from agriculture, could triple if governments and business leaders radically rethink their policies and support to agriculture, farmers, and agribusinesses, which together account for nearly 50 per cent of Africa’s economic activity.

Therefore, the expected job creation at the end of the construction of the Foods Processing factory , would support SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 2, Zero Hunger.

The factory, according to Mmobuosi, “ is expected to begin operations in the next 18 to 24 months. The company will decongest the labour market with the creation of no fewer than 12,000 direct employments “.

The host community of Tingo foods, Onicha-Ugbo, is a town located within latitude 6˚18’N and 6˚22’N and longitude 6˚20’E and 6˚26’E in the northern boundary of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria.