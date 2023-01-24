Cross River has emerged the second state in Nigeria after Kaduna and first in the Southern Part of the country in drone medical deliveries, as Zipline in partnership with Cross River State Government, yesterday, commisioned the first drone deliveries in South Nigeria. With this feat, Cross River joined Kaduna, Ghana, Rwanda in Zipline’s medical and health facilities drone delivery network across Africa.

According to the General Manager, Miss Catherine Odiase, Zipline is a mission driven company founded on the belief that every person has the right access reliable, high quality healthcare, we believe that more efficient, effective, and data driven global health supply chains are critical component on the path of universal healthcare. Zipline operates the only national scale aerial logistics network in the world, powered by the fasted and most reliable long distance commercial delivery drones. Zipline’s instant logistics services ensures that health commodities arrive at the place at the right time, and in the right condition regardless of geography, infrastructure or security limitations.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the facility and first flight in Cross River, the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, said considerable percentage of Nigerians live in remote communities which sometimes are cut off by bad roads and river bodies, and this makes it difficult for such people to access medical products in cases of emergency. This has led to patients resorting to self-medication, which could come with dire consequences but with the aid of technology those in this part of the world, will experience and benefit from this magnificent project.

He called on every sons and daughters of Ndok including the elders and chief to jealously protect the facility. He noted that just within a year Ndok Community is having a State Polytechnic and a Drone Medical Delivery Company. “In my next life I’ll come as an Ndok son; says the Governor.

The Governor who was delighted over the speedy completion of the project called for collaboration and partnership of Zipline with Calabar Pharmaceutical Company and the Obudu German Hospital for full scale healthcare services. We’ll appreciate this when Calapharm begins full operation, the Obudu German hospital will also compliment Zipline and bring us health Care solutions and services.

Speaking Earlier, Commissioner For Health, Dr Janet Ekpenyong said “today’s flights is an important step towards ensuring people across the hard to reach areas of our State have access to the care they need, precisely when and where they need it to drive better health outcomes and foster healthier communities,” she added

Clan head of Ndok community; Ntol Clement Ashaba disclosed that Ayade is a visionary leader who’s physically and spiritually inclined. Ayade relies on spiritual fathers after God in everything he does as more Infrastructures are coming to our people. Thanks to the Cross River State Government and Zipline Nigeria for the choosing Ndok as their host.

The Youth Leader represented by Abuchung Fidelis thanked the Governor for everything he has done for their youths while appealing that Indigenous youths with University papers should be considered for substantial employment while assuring peace and security around the facility.

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, the wife, Dr Linda Ayade, Deputy Governor, Prof Ivara Ejemot Esu and senior serving members of the government cabinet were taken round the facility including the drug warehouse, Call Center, Marketing Department and flight operational area by the Senior Vice President (SVP) Zipline Africa.