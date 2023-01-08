By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command have killed 2 gunrunners following an extensive gun battle along Gunmi-Anka Road, while conveying arms to terrorists camp in Zamfara from Taraba State.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Mohammed Shehu said on Sunday that items recovered included a Toyota Corolla Vehicle containing 3 live shells for rockets RPG, 3 explosive shells, 151 rounds of live ammunition for Anti Aircraft Rifle (AA) and some assorted charms.

“On 7th January 2023, Police Tactical Operatives have successfully neutralised two gunrunners along Gummi – Anka Road following an extensive gun duel that lasted for hours between the Police and the gun runners, while conveying sophisticated arms and ammunition to terrorists camp in Zamfara all the way from Taraba state,” he said.

He explained that “the feat was recorded following an Intelligence Information received about the movement of the suspects inside a Toyota Corolla Vehicle containing the above mentioned exhibits from Taraba State en- route terrorists camp in Zamfara State.

“Two of the suspects were fatally injured while others escaped to the bush with possible gun shot wounds. Injured suspects were taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau, and later confirmed dead by the Doctor while on admission.

“Spot search by the operatives led to the recovery of the above mentioned exhibits. Additional Joint/Vigilant operatives were deployed to the location for rigorous confidence building patrol aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf psc, assures Police continuous commitment to rid the state of terrorist and other criminal activities for safety, security and peace of Zamfara state,” he said.