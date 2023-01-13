The Chief Executive Officer of Susan Chanel Beauty has reiterated her vow to always help the less privileged in society.

Speaking during an interview with Newsmen she said “There are so many philanthropic initiatives we can think of. Personally, I have adopted children who I am sponsoring in school. I also do donate regularly to orphanages”, Susan Chanel Beauty’s founder said in an interview.

“My business is not just about selling skin care products and making money. I was brought up to remember and care for the less privileged in society. Consequently, I have integrated that ideal into my business. I want the Susan Chanel brand to be known for giving back to society.

“It shouldn’t come as surprise to anyone who has followed my trajectory way back from my days of humble beginning. Giving to the needy is part and parcel of who I am because that was how I was brought up. Aside from donations to orphanages and charitable causes, I give cooked food or foodstuff to the needy at least once in two months”.

“The thought to put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden, for who survival has become a daily struggle, because of the skyrocketing prices of food items in Nigeria, is a rare gesture peculiar to the entrepreneur, at a time many would not remember those who might not have what to eat.