***Says Udom should explain N91bn budget for agents for the March 11 election

***Insists 13% derivation funds should be used to pay gratuities and develop Akwa Ibom

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Young Progressives Party has alleged that the Government of Akwa Ibom State was funding the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the Governorship Election, Pastor Umo Eno with funds that was not appropriated for by the State House of Assembly.

The YPP has however called on Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state to as a matter of urgency explain to Nigerians the source of funds with which he purchased the campaign buses for the PDP candidate, Pastor Umo Eno.

According to YPP, it has become very imperative as the desperation by Udom to hand over the state to Umo has blinded the governor to the time long principle of democracy which rests on freedom of expression and choice.

The Chairman of the State Chapter of YPP, Dr. Nyeneime Andy, made the allegation in the text of a speech he read at a news conference, which he made available to Vanguard in Abuja yesterday.

He also asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to probe the sources of the PDP candidate’s campaign funds, adding that contractors handling the state government projects were also, allegedly funding him.

He further alleged that the Governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel, was doing everything possible to ensure the electoral victory of the PDP flagbearer, Pastor Umo Eno, adding that the principles of electoral freedom and fair play is under great threat in Akwa Ibom State and could threaten the forthcoming general elections if not immediately curbed.

The YPP Chairman who alleged that Governor Emmanuel donated 31 Hiace buses, valued at over N1.24bn to the state PDP, for Eno’s campaigns,further alleged that the state government through its contractors had donated Bullet Proof Cars and Sport Utility Vehicles to Eno while still serving as the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources.

He noted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission slammed a Court suit on Senator Akpan Bassey for allegedly collecting car gifts from a contractor after he left as the Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State, just as he wondered why the EFCC had not gone after Eno who allegedly recieved patronage from contractors to prosecute his governorship ambition.

Andy who described the scenario as a threat to democratic principles in the state and the danger to freedom of choice to the Akwa Ibom people in the March 11 gubernatorial election, said that he was obliged to alert the public on the danger posed by the governor and his ruling party in Nigeria.

Recall that the Electoral Act 2022 as amended capped expenses for gubernatorial candidate at N1bn.Section 88 sub section 3 states that: “The maximum election expenses to be incurred by a candidate in respect of governorship election shall not exceed N1,000,000,000.”

The YPP Chairman said, “time-honoured principle of electoral freedom and fair play is under great threat in Akwa Ibom State.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration has set in motion a process to pervert democracy in Akwa Ibom State – all in a bid to foist his stooge, Pastor Umo Eno on the people.

“It is on this premise that we consider it quite urgent to interface with you all, towards alerting the people of Akwa Ibom State, the Nigerian nation nay the world at large, of the manifesting acts of desperation and outright dictatorship by the regime.

“At a New Year Get-together with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Governor Udom Emmanuel donated 31 Hiace Buses, costing well over N1.24billion to State PDP for Pastor Umo Eno Campaigns.

“Was the amount used in the purchase of the buses appropriated for and approved by the State House of Assembly? Does the state government have the right to be using public and tax payers’ money to fund a single political party?”

“Before now, the State Government through its contractors have donated Bullet Proof Cars and SUVs to Pastor Umo Eno even when he was still the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources.”

The Chairman who recalled the judgement that jailed its gubernatorial candidate as similar to the the donation of campaign vehicles to PDP gubernatorial candidate, said, “Let us put this side by side with the recent court case involving Senator Bassey Albert Akpan with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

“Wasn’t he charged for receiving unsolicited car gifts, even after leaving office as Commissioner for Finance, in aid of his gubernatorial campaigns in 2015?

“If Bassey Akpan attracted a law suit for receiving Cars after leaving office, what about Umo Eno who received while in office? What is the difference now? Can’t we see therefore that OBA’s case was politically motivated?

“Again, Governor Udom Emmanuel at the Get-together with his party at the state headquarters at Atan Offot, Uyo, announced the engagement of 70 agents in each polling units across the 31 Local Government Areas of the State on a monthly stipend of N100,000 to each.

“With the 4,354 polling units that we have in Akwa Ibom, the cost implication of hiring those agents is N91,334 billion (January – March). Isn’t this alarming? Was this amount of money appropriated for in the budget of 2023?

“Isn’t the Governor aware that he has no right whatsoever to expend such huge state funds for his party’s affairs?

“The Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration should know that the funds of Akwa Ibom State does not belong to his party – the PDP but the people in its entirety. It therefore amounts to favouritism and outright abuse of office to channel the resources of the state in the pursuit of personal interest.

“What he has just done by using State Government funds to purchase vehicles for his party and his preferred candidate is criminally liable. We accordingly wish to draw the attention of security agencies to this malfeasance.

“Again, is it not shocking that a State that has been feigning lack of funds to pay gratuities to next of kin of late Primary Schools’ teachers and retired public servants will suddenly earmark N91,334bn from public funds to pay PDP stalwarts?

“Is this the way to utilize the proceeds of the 13 per cent derivation refunds and other accruals from the Federal Government and other sundry sources – for which the citizens have been demanding accountability?

“Throughout the state, there are several uncompleted road works and other abandoned infrastructures in need of funding, yet the administration has ignored.

“We therefore urged him to rather use the funds to invest in positive development and not for political profligacy.

“The Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) and other security agencies of the Federal Government and the international community should beam appropriate searchlights on Akwa Ibom State to forestall possible breakdown of law and order based on the unfolding evil desperation by agents of state government.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies have the power to reprimand the state administration from assuming unilateral powers in the state to decide for the people who to govern them.”