By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerian youths who converged on Abeokuta, Ogun State in large numbers for a National Summit have described the endorsement of Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as personal, saying he cannot dictate to them who to vote for in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking at the National Youth Summit, National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, said Nigeria’s democracy has gone beyond a stage where one person single-handedly determines who becomes the leader, saying the former president cannot play god.

While stating that the endorsement of Obi by Obasanjo will not affect the margin of the victory of the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who he said will secure a landslide victory at the polls next month.

Bamigbade accused the former of expressing frustration over his inability to control the current government.

According to Bamigbade, “what matters most is acceptability among the Nigerian populace, which Asiwaju Bola Tinubu enjoys among the Nigerian young population as clearly indicated in the mammoth crowd that besiege the party’s rallies across the states.”

“As young people, you should not be distracted by the antics of a former president who merely exercises his political rights. You know in whose hand your future is better protected and secured, you know the candidate who from his days as governor in Lagos has made the development and welfare of young people a top agenda.

“You should not fall for that distraction, do not be misled by the attitude which falls far below that of a statesman, rather let your eye be on the ball, towards taking a strategic action targeted at securing your future.

“Our great party the APC has an enviable track record of excellent performance which President Muhammadu Buhari had deeply entrenched, a legacy the incoming President, Asiwaju will continue with.”

Earlier, the National President of Concerned Youths Electoral Credibility, CYEC, Engr. Paul Chinonso said “the action of the former president falls short of a statesman,” insisting that they will vote for APC presidential candidate, Tinubu in the next month’s presidential election.

Chinonso said “Obasanjo does not have the right to decide for Nigerians the direction to vote in choosing their leader, “accusing the former president of presiding over the profligacy and corruption that crippled the country during his days as president.

He said Obasanjo and his then-vice, Atiku Abubakar sold all national assets in a questionable and corrupt manner in the name of privatization.

“Just to remind you, Obasanjo spent $3.7bn to provide electricity and there was nothing to show for it. Atiku confirmed that the money was nowhere to be found.

“The same Obasanjo and the candidate of the other dying party, Atiku Abubakar brought Global Steel for Ajaokuta steel in 2005. The investors went to court asking for $5bn and Buhari paid $496m to reclaim our inheritance. Today, Ajaokuta steel is back to life, an indelible legacy of APC”, Chinonso said.

