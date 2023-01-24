.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A mentally derailed man was beaten up by angry youths in Ore area, Odigbo council area of Ondo state, for allegedly destroying four Automated Teller Machines and ATMs in an old generational bank.

Vanguard gathered that victims, around 7 pm on Monday, stormed the banks and destroyed them one after the other.

Eyewitness account said ” the whole incident looked funny, the madman, just went to the banks, one after the other and destroyed them.

” The banks were located close to each other in Ondo town.

” Some youths who saw him destroying the machines, pounced on him and beat him to a pulp.

” Those who gathered to watch were afraid that the madman was dead as he bled profusely.

” The mob later took to their heels but the madman later recovered and took to his heels.

Contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident.

Odunlami said that the victim ” destroyed four ATM machines, hence he was beaten but he was not dead.