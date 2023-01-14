On Saturday 14th January 2022, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, son of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Borno state, Nigeria . Upon arrival in Borno state, Seyi Tinubu was received by Amir Shettima and members of the youth mandate group who led him to the State Specialist hospital in Maiduguri where patients get free healthcare, but only pay for drugs. Seyi and the youth mandate group donated drugs, health supplies and helped patients buy medication(s) for treatment.

According to Seyi Tinubu “I am delighted to hang over this ambulance, drugs and medical supplies which I know would go along way in meeting the needs of the patients and residents of Borno state in support of the good work Gov Zulum is doing in the state.”

In response to this gesture, Dr Yakubu Kirawa the hospital secretary expressed his appreciation. In his words “I have never seen this kind of thing before in my over 50 years on living on earth, where young people are now taking the initiatives to help other people by donating drugs, paying for healthcare and donating an ambulance”.

In December 2022, www.100talks.ng reported the medical outreach carried out in the Dakibiu jabi and Tasha Gwagwa communities of the FCT area councils in Abuja and other states across Nigeria by BATMEDICS and Cityboy movement led by Seyi Tinubu.

Seyi Tinubu also paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno Shehu Abubakar Umar Garba to congratulate him on the wedding ceremony of his child. He paid a visit to the call center of the youth mandate group, presented medals to the finalists of youth mandate groups football competition, and then visited the Executive Governor of Borno state, His Excellency Engr. Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum