A youth figure in the Atiku/Okowa ticket campaign, Desmond Orisewezie, has bagged a Masters Degree in International Law from the University of Hull, UK.

Orisewezie, who hails from Delta State, is the Convener of the Red Cap Movement of Nigeria, a registered volunteer support group operating under the Atiku Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, and is coordinating a massive nationwide campaign drive for the PDP.

Orisewezie, in a post culled from his Facebook platform said :“It gladdens my heart to dedicate this entire academic journey to my late father, Sir Barr. Ignatius Orisewezie and my mother, Lady Augustina Orisewezie whom I have since vowed to always make proud by the grace of God.

“My research work ‘ASSESSING THE CONTEMPORARY IMPLICATIONS OF THE VETO POWER IN THE MAINTENANCE OF GLOBAL PEACE AND SECURITY’ beyond just attracting a mark of distinction, earned strong words of commendation and was adjudged by my supervisor, to contain an original contribution to knowledge.

“In my research work, I outlined suggestions on how to reposition the United Nations Security Council through the International Court of Justice to be more effective to secure global peace by analyzing past and recent developments. In fact, I still intend to conduct more extensive findings in this area and beyond.”