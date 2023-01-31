Fast-rising music star, Ajakaiye Biodun Toheeb, better known as General Beehot, has won the Outstanding Artist of the Year Award at the prestigious Youth Achievers Awards.

The Lagos-born hip-hop and R&B artist was presented with the award at a colorful and well-attended ceremony at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, 29th February 2023.

The award was in recognition of his poetic writing prowess, lyrical depth, and impeccable contributions to the Nigeria Music Industry.

Well known for his signature called the voltage, the young multi-talented musician owned the Let Them Know (LTK) Record Label, a brand he uses to promote himself among other talented artists across Nigeria and Africa.

His music career made him set up a movement known as the “Voltage Gang” which encompasses all artists under his record label and fans. He has worked with so many artists and producers in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry.

General Beehot warmed his way into the hearts of music lovers in Nigeria and Africa with amazing songs like ‘Based on corporate’ and ‘Pray for grace’. With those songs, he has won multiple awards both locally and internationally.

He had previously released wave-making songs like the anthem which specifically talks about his personal life outside the industry and also trappaino that is shocking the heart of America in states like Philadelphia and Texas the trappaino song brought him to contact with Dr. Lucas in Philadelphia also Tunde ednut.

In 2022, General Beehot won the Nigerian Youth Achievers Award as ‘Next Rated Artist of the Year which was held at Oriental Hotel Lagos,

General Beehot’s previous Performance at the humour award which took place at the Federal Palace Hotel (Balmoral Hall) Ikeja, in 2021 where ‘I Go Die’ and Omeje linked him up with Uche Dominic the host of The humour award who gave him the platform as one of the guest artists.

His performance at the Humour Award gave him an edge over his contemporaries as Senator Dino Melaye, Gbenga the First, Mr. Real Mayokun, I Go Die and Omeje among others enjoyed his soundtracks.

General Beehot has also won special Awards in Apapa and other places in Lagos Some of which include: the ‘Award of Excellence’ by Miss Apapa Beauty Award in 2021, and the ‘Next Rated Artist of the Year’ by Apapa Parrot Award.

Others include the ‘Best Artist of the Year’ by Apapa Youth Forum Award, he also won the ‘Best Digital Artist of the Year’ honored by the Apapa Parrot Award and the Ghana Entertainment Africa Award (GEAA) all in 2022.

The Lagos rave maker was among the 26 Nigerians honored on Sunday 29th January 2023 as Youth Achievers. He

won the ‘Outstanding Artist Of The Year’ by the Nigerian Youth Achievers Awards others include James Expensive, as Global Youth Ambassador of the year, Sherifat Akintunde, Woman of the Year, Big Smart, as Best Artist Manager of the Year, Amb. Adeola Olufunmilayo Dagunduro, as the Best Real Estate Consultant of the year, Amb. Olabisi Buhari, as Real Estate Brand of the year, Dr. Matthew Godwin, as Most Industrious Youth of the year, and Mrs. Opeyemi Gandu, as Best Skincare Brand of the year.

Other great personalities who were honored includes Alex Nwankwo, as Most Outstanding PR/Media Personality of the year, Prince Abduraheem Adeoye, as Most Creative Youth of the year, Comrade Oriri Peter, as Blogger of the year, Dangana Haruna Ibrahim, as Global Youth Ambassador of the year, and Naomi Ribigbe as Model of the Year among other outstanding Nigerians that have done well in diverse fields of life.

His outstanding performance and voltage vibe at the event has earned him more followers across all Social Media platforms in less than 24hrs. Indeed Lagos and Nigeria got an artist to watch out for.

General Beehot is a humanitarian and a philanthropist to the call he has done a lot within the Lagos environs to restore hope to the downtrodden and fans.

He is surely an artist to watch out for in the Nigeria Music Industry.