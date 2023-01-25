,

By Steve Oko, UMUAHIA

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that his emergence as the next President would end the frustrations of Nigerian youths.

Tinubu who made the declaration yesterday, during APC’s presidential rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia State, promised to create job opportunities for millions of youths if voted into power.

He also promised to invest heavily in the education sector because of its pivotal role in the development of any society.

“I want to tell our youths that your frustrations are over. You will no longer spend eight years for a four-year course.”

The APC presidential candidate urged Ndigbo to vote for APC and stop being in the opposition.

“Don’t stay anymore in opposition.Vote for APC. God will reward you and we will reward you too. “

The former Lagos State Governor promised to develop Aba the economic honey pot of Abia State if elected President.

He urged Abia voters to pick their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, and vote massively for all APC candidates at the forthcoming polls.

“After voting, stay behind and protect your votes. Just vote for broom, others are like lizards and cockroaches which you will use your broom to sweep away”.

Tinubu appealed to former Minister of State for Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah who is also laying claims to the Abia APC governorship ticket to withdraw his court suit and return for settlement.

“Emenike now has the APC ticket. The other one is my friend and partner and member of our party.

“Uche Ogah please stop all court actions. Come and see me. Come home let’s discuss this matter in our bedroom.

“We are the politicians. We will put the party together. We follow the footsteps of our fathers. Why are you taking me to the third party? Please Uche, come home.

“I know the value of victory. I know power is not served ‘a la carte'”.

In his remarks, the Abia APC governorship candidate, Ikechi Emenike said that APC was determined to take over power in the state at the forthcoming polls.

He solicited the support of Abia voters in his bid to rescue the state.

Chief Emenike told his supporters to stoutly resist any intimidation.

“If they slap you once, slap back twice. We must rescue Abia State before we can rebuild it. APC is solidly on ground.

“Anybody who wants percentage, we will decide it with our Governor General ( Hope Uzodimma) if we can give the person five or seven per cent but less than ten per cent because we are targeting 100%.”

He promised to end the era of salary and pension arrears if voted into power.

Emenike also promised to build a new Abia if given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the state.

Speaking at the rally, South East Coordinator of the APC presidential campaign, Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, thanked Abia APC members for coming out en masse to receive Tinubu and his entourage.

He, however, harped on the need for unity and reconciliation among the party chieftains.

Meanwhile, Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was absent at the rally. No excuses were given for his absence .

Similarly, Ogah did not show up at the rally just as a member of the Board of Trustees, BoT, Prince Benjamin Apugo, as well as Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, did not also show up.

Some of the party chieftains present were Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Dr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Spokesperson of the House of Representatives and member representing Bende federal constituency, Rep Ben Kalu; Minister of State for Science, Henry Ikoh, among others.

Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Enukwu, and others.

The highlight of the rally was the handover of the APC flag to the Abia governorship candidate, Emenike by Enukwu who represented the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.