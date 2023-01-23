.

— Be role models

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two hundred and six newly recruited policemen in Ondo state have been deployed across the state for effective policing.

They, according to.the police commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, are to assist in community policing in their various communities across the fifty-one divisions of the command.

Addressing the new recruits, the police commissioner, charged them to be good ambassadors of their families in the discharge of their duties.

Oyediran charged them to be of good conduct and protect the image of the police at all times.

“You are expected to conduct yourselves in manners that will not bring the Nigerian police into disrepute. Whatever you do, as from today, will be seen as being done by policemen and not as your personal self.”

“We will not condone any criminal act and will never support any erring officer. So, you should all stay away from any untoward act as you are expected to be role models in society.

“You are being deployed to your communities to help in securing them as we believe you already know the terrain, and this will help in improving community policing across the state.”

Oyediran said the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) will be ready to assist the newly recruits in getting the job done.

He also urged them not to give the DPOs unnecessary trouble in order to make their work easy.