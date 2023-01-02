By Nwafor Sunday

The Spokesperson and Director, Public Affairs of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa Presidential Campaign, Senator Dino Melaye, Monday reacted to the endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour party, LP, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Dino in a statement he made public on his Twitter handle, mocked the former president’s endorsement of Obi.

He noted that Obasanjo will attend council of state meeting with Atiku as president.

Recall that Obasanjo had in a letter to the Nigerian youths, urged Nigerians to support Peter Obi, noting that the country needs a “selfless, courageous, honest, patriotic, in short, outstanding leadership with character and fear of God beyond what we have had in recent past”.

But reacting today, Dino opined: “God will keep Obasanjo alive, and he will attend council of state meetings with Atiku Abubakar as President and Commander In Chief Of The Armed Forces Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria. I also want to assure him that his honorarium will be paid”.