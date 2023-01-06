Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to build an economy that will allow hardworking Nigerian youths concretize their dreams of having their own houses, cars and raising families.

Tinubu made the pledge on Friday in Abuja at a townhall meeting with youths.

He said; “I will create a thriving and conducive environment for you to complete your education, start work or start a business, and earn a decent wage. With hard work and focus, you will once again be able to buy a car or a motorbike, buy a house, settle down, start a family and create a better life. I have plans to actualise all these dreams and can confirm that with your support these dreams will become a reality”.

The APC standard bearer also pledged to develop Nigeria’s digital economy by taking advantage of recent innovations in the blockchain technology and reforming government policies around use of crypto assets.

Acknowledging that entertainment and sports have helped put Nigeria on the global map over and over again, Asiwaju Tinubu promised to build world-class entertainment venues and stadias across the country.

“I promise a thriving digital economy where those interested in pursuing careers of integrity in ICT will be able to do so. We will also ensure that Nigeria can take greater advantage of relatively recent innovations such as blockchain technology. We will reform government policy to encourage the prudent use of blockchain technology in finance and banking, identity management, revenue collection and the use of crypto assets. We shall implement policies that will train and build capacity among Nigeria’s large and youthful population to take greater advantage of the opportunities presented in ICT.

“I promise to invest in the infrastructure required to boost an already-successful entertainment industry. Working with private sector partners we will bridge the existing gaps to build modern media centers and upgrade existing entertainment venues and stadia across the country to world-class standards,” he said.

He also added, “My administration will reform the education sector by focusing on quality, access, funding, management, effectiveness, and competitiveness. I promise, we will provide good and quality education in tune with 21st Century demands.

“Our youth are some of the most brilliant people in the world, therefore we will equip you and ensure you are globally competitive and never left behind.

“We promise to give you a fairer deal. We promise to deliver results. We promise that the hope we are renewing will never be dashed.

“You shall become the leading catalysts driving the economic resurgence. You will be empowered for individual and collective success. There will be opportunities across board, and they will be for you. Let us go together!”

At the town hall meeting were Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Plateau State Governor and Director General DG of the campaign, Simon Lalong, former governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo, Minister of Youths and Sports Development Sunday Akin Dare, party leaders and youth leaders.