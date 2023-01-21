By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian street singer, Portable has fired back at music director, TG Omori for billing him $50,000 for a video shoot

A screenshot of the private chat between the duo surfaced on social media with Portable asking how much TG Omori would shoot a video for.

The video director replied “$50,000” to the shock of Portable who immediately protested the price.

“Let me quickly go and do money rituals,” Portable wrote in Pidgin, in what was an attempt at sarcasm.

In one of the voice notes, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner is heard asking TG Omori if he wants him to indulge in “rituals”.

Both creatives have since been trending on Twitter, with many music lovers wading into the discourse.

Recall Portable isn’t the first to protest Omori’s rates with Blaqbonez also doing same in 2022 after being billed $30,000.

In 2019, Omori shot half of the videos on the summer 2019 charts countdown on MTV, Soundcity, and Trace.

He directed videos for numerous musicians, including Naira Marley’s ‘Am I A Yahoo boy’, ‘Totori’ by Olamide & Wizkid, and ‘Soapy’ by Naira Marley which won Viewers Choice at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

In 2019, he won video director of the year at City People Entertainment Awards and directed two videos in the top 10 most viewed Nigerian music videos of 2019.