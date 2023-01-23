By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has advised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to make peace with his party, the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Nkire, a former National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance, PPA in a statement sent to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday said there was a common parlance in politics that the “party is supreme”, adding that, “Governor Wike has made his case so eloquently, it is now time to listen to the voice of the majority”.

According to the APC chieftain, challenges were no peculiar to PDP.

“No political party, not even my own party the APC is perfect or without members who feel they have been unjustly treated or marginalized.

“In APC today, there are a great number of people at both the Federal and State levels, including my own State, Abia, who felt disappointed and dissatisfied by the outcome of the APC primary elections recently conducted nation-wide; but most people have remained in the party, buried the hatchet and forged ahead”, Nkire said.

The Abia State born politician also emphasized that politics should not be about selfish interests all the time, adding that, “there comes a time when state and national interests become paramount in the mind of a party man and a true patriot”.