A file photo of APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu and Kogi’s Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello has given a 24 -hour ultimatum to a publication, claiming that he has resigned from the presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to recant its claim.

Bello issued this ultimatum while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Recall that a Nigerian national daily (but not Vanguard), in its lead story, claimed has withdrawn his support and may work against the presidency of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

But the governor stated, “I woke up to see that particular fake news in the air today, and then according to your introduction that there’s no smoke without a fire, in this particular instance, I’m sure the carriers prepares the fire in the air, and surely it cannot sustain….

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, in a statement on Sunday, described the report as fake news.

He said, “The story is maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of it’s author and sponsors.

“Governor Yahaya Bello who serves as the national youth coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner for our party’s candidate, leading a massively successful outreach to youth voters across the country,” he added.