By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian gospel film actor, Mike Abayomi Bamiloye has criticised Nigerian actors and filmmakers who romance and kiss the opposite set while filming.

The founder of Mount Zion Ministries made this known on his Instagram page on Thursday, where he addressed the roles movie directors give to actors and actresses.

He said,” Hear me, actors and actresses.

“Dear movie-maker, you think you are doing great movies? You think you are making money? You think you are getting popular?

“Dear movie actor, you have acted in many movies in Nigeria and all your achievement in life has been that you have kissed several ladies and romanced many girls on the film set.

“The roles you love to play in movies are roles where men have to kiss you and where you have to play love roles.

“My dear movie actor, honorable Nollywoodian! How many Ladies have you kissed on movie sets?

“Dear Screen Goddess of the Nollywood Empire, how many actors have done love scenes with you in movies?

“Different mouths have kissed your mouth in the name of being professional!

“You have been directed by Lustful directors to romance ladies on a film set before more than twenty people who are behind the camera.

“It is like playing love with a woman in the marketplace! And your moral defenses are breaking down daily before your very eyes.

“You can no longer control your lust! Eh! you! Mr. Man, you are a married man, and you are kissing many ladies and your wife and children are watching you in movies in their homes and you think things will be alright with your wife?

“And you think your Children will be ok in their minds?

He further said, “They see their Mother, having hot romances with other men in movies they watch, and they watch the reactions of their father.

“And you think they will be alright in their heart and mind? You want to be Professional, you want to win Awards!

“You want to be nominated for an Oscar, abi? So you have to subject yourself to many disgusting actions on a movie set!

“You have to allow many other men to climb on you before cameras because your want to be a screen goddess!

“And your husband and children are also watching many of these movies.

“And you think things will be alright for your husband and children?

“How can your wife be alright at home while she watches her husband passionately kissing another lady in a movie?

“What will become of your children later as they have seen their father kissing and romancing other women in movies?

“You think your wife understands? You think your children know your profession.

“You console yourself that they know you are acting as you fondle other ladies’ breasts in broad daylight before the whole world!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Bamiloye (@mikebamiloye)